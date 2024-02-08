3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 212.18 crore

Net loss of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 212.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.212.18182.30-3.617.39-9.2514.56-16.266.98-29.4413.05