3i Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 212.18 crore
Net loss of 3i Infotech reported to Rs 29.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 212.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 182.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales212.18182.30 16 OPM %-3.617.39 -PBDT-9.2514.56 PL PBT-16.266.98 PL NP-29.4413.05 PL
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

