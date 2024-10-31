Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 5.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 15697.67 croreNet profit of Tata Power Company rose 5.83% to Rs 926.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 875.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 15697.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15738.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15697.6715738.03 0 OPM %20.8417.61 -PBDT2899.562156.57 34 PBT1912.871230.68 55 NP926.53875.53 6
