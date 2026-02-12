3M India reports standalone net loss of Rs 62.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 1228.05 crore

Net loss of 3M India reported to Rs 62.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 1228.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1089.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1228.051089.9518.7914.14205.07168.12189.22154.11-62.05113.77

