3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 4.21% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.781.74 2 OPM %75.8474.14 -PBDT1.351.29 5 PBT1.331.28 4 NP0.990.95 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

