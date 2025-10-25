3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.30% to Rs 1.78 croreNet profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 4.21% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.30% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.781.74 2 OPM %75.8474.14 -PBDT1.351.29 5 PBT1.331.28 4 NP0.990.95 4
