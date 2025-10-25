Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit rises 167.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 72.82 croreNet profit of Jinkushal Industries rose 167.88% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 72.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales72.8269.89 4 OPM %9.652.82 -PBDT5.883.57 65 PBT5.673.36 69 NP4.421.65 168
