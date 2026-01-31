IndusInd Bank announces change in part-time chairman

With effect from 31 January 2026

IndusInd Bank announced that Sunil Mehta, upon completion of his tenure, ceased to be the Part-time Chairman and Director of the Bank with effect from 30 January 2026.

The Bank has appointed Arijit Basu (DIN: 06907779) is the Part-Time Chairman of the Bank with effect from 31 January 2026.

