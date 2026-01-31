Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Agio Paper & Industries reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

IndusInd Bank announces change in part-time chairman

KP Green Engineering dispatches its first order of lighting poles

The New India Assurance Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 380 cr

Power Grid Q3 PAT jumps 8% YoY to Rs 4,185 cr

SEBI opens one-year special window for transfer-cum-dematerialisation of physical securities

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

