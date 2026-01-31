Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 14.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.75% to Rs 7.23 crore

Net profit of Patel KNR Infrastructures declined 14.65% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.75% to Rs 7.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.2314.6866.8042.923.714.343.674.303.033.55

