5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 74.22% in the March 2025 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 74.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 36.85% to Rs 71.27 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 74.22% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.85% to Rs 71.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.33% to Rs 68.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.87% to Rs 359.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 394.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales71.27112.86 -37 359.57394.57 -9 OPM %29.7018.23 -35.3127.90 - PBDT16.1110.33 56 103.4481.66 27 PBT13.477.61 77 91.2272.13 26 NP10.075.78 74 68.2354.44 25

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

