Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 8488.44 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 47.78% to Rs 3014.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2039.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 8488.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6896.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.76% to Rs 11092.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8110.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 31078.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26710.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8488.446896.50 23 31078.6026710.56 16 OPM %58.9758.13 -61.2158.79 - PBDT4741.073693.77 28 17658.0114355.89 23 PBT3556.342714.68 31 13279.0810467.43 27 NP3014.222039.66 48 11092.318110.64 37
