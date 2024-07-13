Business Standard
Board of Bhansali Engineering Polymers updates on proposed enhancement of ABS production capacity

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
At meeting held on 13 July 2024
The Board of Bhansali Engineering Polymers at its meeting held on 13 July 2024 has updated the Board members on the proposed enhancement of ABS production capacity from 75000 TPA to 200000 TPA at Company's existing plants at Abu Road (Rajasthan) and Satnoor (Madhya Pradesh) and were informed that TOYO's report (on Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and CAPEX Cost Estimation) was expected in June 2024 but the same is taking more time as compared to the original timelines, mainly due to required multiple interactions with International suppliers to select the most advanced machinery for vital Process Sub-systems such as Slurry Filtration system, Powder Drying system, Strand pelletising system etc.
The FEED package with realistic project cost is now expected from TOYO by the end of September 2024. Inspite of this timings, the Management shall endeavour to implement the project as per original schedule i.e. by March 2026.
First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

