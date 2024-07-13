Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 5.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore
Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 5.62% to Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 340.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 294.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales340.06294.48 15 OPM %18.1119.21 -PBDT73.5669.22 6 PBT71.2266.77 7 NP53.3550.51 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during table tennis competition

People walk at the Trocadero square as the Olympic rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics | Photo: Reuters

Olympics 2024: What to know, who to watch in marathon swimming competition

Sheikh Hasina, Xi Jingping

'Upset' Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina cuts short her China visit: Report

Army, Indian Army, BSF

Arunachal re-constitutes six committees to examine Assam border dispute

Congress, Congress flag

Congress candidates lead in Manglaur, Badrinath seats of Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon