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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 63 Moons Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

63 Moons Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2026.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd and Kiri Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2026.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 806.15 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 65766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd lost 6.74% to Rs 776.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91261 shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.87% to Rs 606.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd slipped 5.29% to Rs 882.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58260 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd plummeted 5.02% to Rs 413.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13930 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST