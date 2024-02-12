A-1 Acid consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 49.96% to Rs 39.55 crore

Net profit of A-1 Acid rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.96% to Rs 39.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.39.5579.03-0.231.371.511.350.600.320.210.19