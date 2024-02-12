Sensex (    %)
                        
A-1 Acid consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 49.96% to Rs 39.55 crore
Net profit of A-1 Acid rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 49.96% to Rs 39.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 79.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.5579.03 -50 OPM %-0.231.37 -PBDT1.511.35 12 PBT0.600.32 88 NP0.210.19 11
