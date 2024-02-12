Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 81.23 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 55.24% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales81.2391.92 -12 OPM %2.956.47 -PBDT3.336.58 -49 PBT2.535.97 -58 NP1.924.29 -55
