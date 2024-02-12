Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 55.24% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 81.23 crore
Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 55.24% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 81.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales81.2391.92 -12 OPM %2.956.47 -PBDT3.336.58 -49 PBT2.535.97 -58 NP1.924.29 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Goods shares fall

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 7.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Lakshmi Finance &amp; Industrial Corporation standalone net profit rises 279.59% in the December 2023 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pound Speculators Net Long Positions Hold At Near Five-Month High

Slesha Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bervin Investments &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Galada Power &amp; Telecommunication reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon