Concord Enviro Systems consolidated net profit declines 74.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 124.85 croreNet profit of Concord Enviro Systems declined 74.05% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 124.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales124.85161.89 -23 OPM %6.0016.56 -PBDT8.5523.60 -64 PBT4.8520.87 -77 NP4.4917.30 -74
