Indus Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 43.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.89% to Rs 123.42 croreNet profit of Indus Infra Trust declined 43.08% to Rs 59.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.89% to Rs 123.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 156.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales123.42156.01 -21 OPM %65.9176.58 -PBDT59.27106.39 -44 PBT59.27106.39 -44 NP59.38104.32 -43
