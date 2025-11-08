Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 48.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.66% to Rs 1001.66 croreNet profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 48.31% to Rs 203.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 95.66% to Rs 1001.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 511.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1001.66511.93 96 OPM %75.0876.86 -PBDT521.85323.09 62 PBT228.47172.61 32 NP203.91137.49 48
