Revathi Equipment India consolidated net profit declines 84.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.83% to Rs 22.83 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment India declined 84.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.83% to Rs 22.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.8319.71 16 OPM %-4.128.27 -PBDT1.293.20 -60 PBT0.322.78 -88 NP0.422.70 -84
