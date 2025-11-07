Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 897.13 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 17.12% to Rs 266.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 897.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 764.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales897.13764.27 17 OPM %76.8576.39 -PBDT349.99298.63 17 PBT342.74292.43 17 NP266.47227.51 17
