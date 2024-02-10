Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 28.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 25.27% to Rs 658.54 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 28.34% to Rs 203.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.27% to Rs 658.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 525.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales658.54525.68 25 OPM %78.4678.60 -PBDT265.88206.85 29 PBT260.43202.65 29 NP203.44158.52 28
