Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 28.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 28.34% to Rs 203.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 158.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 25.27% to Rs 658.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 525.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.658.54525.6878.4678.60265.88206.85260.43202.65203.44158.52