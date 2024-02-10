Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 1106.25% to Rs 5.79 croreNet loss of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 1106.25% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.790.48 1106 OPM %31.438.33 -PBDT1.110.04 2675 PBT0.440.04 1000 NP-0.280.03 PL
