Monday, July 28, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

Aadhar Housing hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 237 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Aadhar Housing Finance jumped 4.69% to Rs 520.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.56% to Rs 237.28 crore on 18.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 848.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 305.15 crore in Q1 FY26, up 18.62% compared with Rs 257.24 crore in Q1 FY25.

Asset under management (AUM) climbed 22% to Rs 26,524 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against 21,726 crore in Q1 June 2024. Disbursements stood at Rs 1,979 crore in Q1 FY26, up 32% YoY.

Rishi Anand, MD & CEO of Aadhar Housing Finance, said: We concluded the first quarter of FY26 on a strong note with an AUM of Rs 26,524 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 22%. Disbursements remained healthy at Rs 1,979 crore, up 32% YoY, supported by sustained demand in the affordable housing segment. Profit after Tax (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 237 crore, marking a YoY growth of 19%.

 

Another milestone to highlight for this quarter is the rating upgrade from CARE for our long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to CARE AA+ from the earlier CARE AA, while maintaining a stable outlook, reflecting Aadhars strong financial and operational performance. We also marked our entry to a new state Assam with a new branch at Guwahati.

The affordable housing finance sector has gained strong momentum over the past year, supported by proactive government measures and rising demand. A key macro development this quarter was RBIs third consecutive repo rate cut, reducing it by 50 basis points to 5.50% in June 2025, enhancing affordability for first-time and low-income homebuyers ahead of the festive season. We remain optimistic that these policy actions will further accelerate growth in the affordable housing segment.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 180 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; realty index down 2%; SBI Cards, SAIL 5%

United Nations Security Council

What to expect at UN meeting on Israel-Palestinian two-state solution?

United Nations Security Council

New York to Tokyo: Japan proposes capital for UN office relocation

opposition protest, parliament, opposition in parliament

Parliament LIVE news updates: Rajnath Singh to begin Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha shortly

Apple and Perplexity

Perplexity's Mac app can now perform system tasks using MCP: What it means

Meanwhile, Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) Asia II Holdco VII Pte together with Blackstone Capital Partners (CYM) IX AIV - F L.P. and Blackstone Capital Partners Asia II L.P. announced an open offer to acquire up to 11,35,25,761 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of Aadhar Housing Finance, representing 25.82% of its expanded voting share capital, at a price of Rs 469.97 per equity share, amounting to a total consideration of up to Rs 5,335.37crore payable in cash.

Aadhar Housing Finance is a housing finance company (HFC). It offers an array of mortgage related products, including loans for buying and constructing residential properties, home improvement and extension, and micro loan against property.

The counter hit an all -time high at Rs 538 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Swastika Castal steadies its course on market debut

NSE SME Swastika Castal steadies its course on market debut

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Nxtra by Airtel partners with AMPIN Energy Transition

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

Radico Khaitan launches its latest Vodka 'The Spirit of Kashmyr'

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

GMR Airports receives ratings action from CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon