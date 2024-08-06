Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.13% to Rs 26.01 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 15.38% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.0118.30 42 OPM %12.8818.96 -PBDT3.333.18 5 PBT1.621.38 17 NP1.201.04 15
