Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit rises 15.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 15.38% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.0118.3012.8818.963.333.181.621.381.201.04