Gland Pharma consolidated net profit declines 25.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gland Pharma declined 25.94% to Rs 143.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 1401.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1208.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1401.711208.6918.8624.32310.21326.58218.25261.27143.76194.10