Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 548.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales rise 97150.00% to Rs 19.45 crore

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 548.28% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 97150.00% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.450.02 97150 OPM %9.67-200.00 -PBDT1.880.39 382 PBT1.880.39 382 NP1.880.29 548

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

