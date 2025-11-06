XPRO India standalone net profit declines 45.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 119.91 croreNet profit of XPRO India declined 45.89% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.91133.98 -11 OPM %5.9910.08 -PBDT10.4217.26 -40 PBT7.5914.61 -48 NP5.8610.83 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content