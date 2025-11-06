Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / XPRO India standalone net profit declines 45.89% in the September 2025 quarter

XPRO India standalone net profit declines 45.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 45.89% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.91133.98 -11 OPM %5.9910.08 -PBDT10.4217.26 -40 PBT7.5914.61 -48 NP5.8610.83 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABB India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the September 2025 quarter

ABB India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 1.64 times

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 1.64 times

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 4.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit declines 43.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 31.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 31.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon