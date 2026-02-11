Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 727.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.23% to Rs 29.34 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 727.59% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.23% to Rs 29.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.29.3421.3820.626.647.371.686.440.774.800.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News