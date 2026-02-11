Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 727.59% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.23% to Rs 29.34 croreNet profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 727.59% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.23% to Rs 29.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.3421.38 37 OPM %20.626.64 -PBDT7.371.68 339 PBT6.440.77 736 NP4.800.58 728
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST