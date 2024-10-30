Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 18.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.74% to Rs 104.59 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 18.13% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.74% to Rs 104.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales104.5997.08 8 OPM %6.817.09 -PBDT4.824.14 16 PBT2.892.43 19 NP2.151.82 18
