IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.31 13 OPM %34.2919.35 -PBDT0.120.06 100 PBT0.120.06 100 NP0.160.07 129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content