Tridev InfraEstates standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Tridev InfraEstates declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %-25.00-33.33 -PBDT0.010.02 -50 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.010.02 -50
