Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 11.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.74% to Rs 598.33 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 11.57% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.74% to Rs 598.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 641.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales598.33641.54 -7 OPM %11.2111.92 -PBDT59.6068.88 -13 PBT45.8856.27 -18 NP35.0139.59 -12
