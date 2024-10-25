Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 19.72% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.86% to Rs 506.88 croreNet profit of Glenmark Life Sciences declined 19.72% to Rs 95.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.86% to Rs 506.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 595.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales506.88595.36 -15 OPM %26.5128.07 -PBDT142.55172.06 -17 PBT127.46158.93 -20 NP95.32118.74 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content