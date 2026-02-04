Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 601.71 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 9.42% to Rs 40.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 601.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 556.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.601.71556.609.1511.0946.9764.5629.0250.7640.5437.05

