Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Starlit Power Systems reported to Rs 13.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

