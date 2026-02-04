Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 82.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.13% to Rs 1981.99 crore

Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 82.18% to Rs 121.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 680.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 1981.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1921.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1981.991921.8912.0912.23266.10267.54206.13214.14121.36680.87

