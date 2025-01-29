Aarti Drugs standalone net profit rises 21.85% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 514.54 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs rose 21.85% to Rs 38.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 514.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 538.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales514.54538.21 -4 OPM %11.7111.10 -PBDT64.0554.67 17 PBT52.0342.87 21 NP38.5331.62 22
