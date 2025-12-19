Friday, December 19, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Blue Star Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Epigral Ltd and Tanla Platforms Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 December 2025.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd crashed 5.12% to Rs 25.56 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Blue Star Ltd lost 4.41% to Rs 1773. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36343 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd tumbled 3.28% to Rs 759.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13947 shares in the past one month.

Epigral Ltd plummeted 3.28% to Rs 1393.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4494 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2270 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd corrected 3.13% to Rs 546.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18861 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28684 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

