Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2024.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd tumbled 5.25% to Rs 589 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48475 shares in the past one month.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 2677.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13283 shares in the past one month.

Jyothy Labs Ltd crashed 4.58% to Rs 439.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76085 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd pared 4.47% to Rs 616. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19054 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Industries Ltd shed 4.41% to Rs 624.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58129 shares in the past one month.

