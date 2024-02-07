Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 10.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 448.69 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 10.65% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 448.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 471.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.448.69471.6221.3218.2992.5881.2873.8165.0352.7647.68