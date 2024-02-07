Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 10.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 448.69 crore
Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 10.65% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 448.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 471.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales448.69471.62 -5 OPM %21.3218.29 -PBDT92.5881.28 14 PBT73.8165.03 14 NP52.7647.68 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 59.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 72.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports &amp; Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 67.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit rises 125.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 53.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Indices end almost flat, Nifty ends below 21,950; IT pivotals drag

Trident bags patent for a fitted sheet

Piccadily Sugar &amp; Allied Inds reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

RKD Agri &amp; Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon