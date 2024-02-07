Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 10.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 448.69 croreNet profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 10.65% to Rs 52.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 448.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 471.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales448.69471.62 -5 OPM %21.3218.29 -PBDT92.5881.28 14 PBT73.8165.03 14 NP52.7647.68 11
