Sicagen India consolidated net profit declines 72.52% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit declined 41.13% to Rs 10.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.15% to Rs 795.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 895.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sicagen India declined 72.52% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 221.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.