Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 7.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 636.21 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 7.75% to Rs 153.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 636.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.00% to Rs 574.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.70% to Rs 2354.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2017.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales636.21546.02 17 2354.512017.50 17 OPM %73.3274.61 -75.2973.49 - PBDT203.02186.60 9 769.04657.11 17 PBT193.23177.50 9 732.59624.45 17 NP153.68142.62 8 574.11490.69 17

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

