Friday, April 25, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 106.03% to Rs 51.26 crore

Net profit of Artson declined 54.55% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.03% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.48% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 113.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.2624.88 106 113.55128.12 -11 OPM %7.6511.74 --2.2010.91 - PBDT1.340.74 81 7.194.34 66 PBT0.790.20 295 4.792.30 108 NP0.601.32 -55 3.486.05 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

Stock Alert: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Macrotech Developers, Reliance Industries,

RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

RBL Bank re-appoints Deepak Kumar as chief risk officer

Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Honasa Consumer announces change in senior management

Black Box record best-ever quarterly performance for FY25

Black Box record best-ever quarterly performance for FY25

Devyani International acquires Sky Gate along with three brands

Devyani International acquires Sky Gate along with three brands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon