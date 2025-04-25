Artson standalone net profit declines 54.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.03% to Rs 51.26 croreNet profit of Artson declined 54.55% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.03% to Rs 51.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.48% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.37% to Rs 113.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.2624.88 106 113.55128.12 -11 OPM %7.6511.74 --2.2010.91 - PBDT1.340.74 81 7.194.34 66 PBT0.790.20 295 4.792.30 108 NP0.601.32 -55 3.486.05 -42
