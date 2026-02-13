Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 2467.45 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 24.94% to Rs 120.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 2467.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2087.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2467.452087.8516.3215.21363.03276.24251.83191.84120.33160.31

