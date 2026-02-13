Friday, February 13, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

Sales rise 18.18% to Rs 2467.45 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 24.94% to Rs 120.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 2467.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2087.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2467.452087.85 18 OPM %16.3215.21 -PBDT363.03276.24 31 PBT251.83191.84 31 NP120.33160.31 -25

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

