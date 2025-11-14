Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit rises 31.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 179.48% to Rs 39.91 croreNet profit of Aayush Wellness rose 31.52% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 179.48% to Rs 39.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.9114.28 179 OPM %1.436.44 -PBDT1.210.92 32 PBT1.210.92 32 NP1.210.92 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content