Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 141.65 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 40.87% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 141.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales141.65126.74 12 OPM %4.463.46 -PBDT8.376.29 33 PBT8.126.03 35 NP5.864.16 41
