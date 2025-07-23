Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Aditya Birla Real Estate slipped 5.19% to Rs 2,024.20 after the firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.47 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net profit of Rs 7.78 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income decreased 56.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 157.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

During Q1 FY26, the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 53.10 crore as against a profit before tax of Rs 22.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from real estate income stood at Rs 130.26 crore (down 60.99% YoY), while revenue from others stood at Rs 14.08 crore (down 7.19% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Total expenses jumped 18.39% YoY to Rs 84.60 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of land, construction, and other related real estate development costs stood at Rs 2.51 crore (up 22.44% YoY), and employee benefits expense was at Rs 6.46 crore (up 17.45% YoY) during the period under review.

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) was established in 1897. It has a presence in the cotton textiles, pulp & paper, and real estate sectors.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

