Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Lodha Developers Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Lodha Developers Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Lodha Developers Ltd recorded volume of 164.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.00 lakh shares

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2025.

Lodha Developers Ltd recorded volume of 164.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.00 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.16% to Rs.1,339.00. Volumes stood at 3.71 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 49.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.10% to Rs.1,332.20. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 54.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.08% to Rs.593.45. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 56.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.02 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.33% to Rs.330.90. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd saw volume of 15.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.11% to Rs.843.65. Volumes stood at 2.18 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

