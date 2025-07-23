Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Pitti Engineering Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2025.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd crashed 10.18% to Rs 485.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9736 shares in the past one month.

 

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 7.17% to Rs 3036.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6252 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd tumbled 7.11% to Rs 963.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2767 shares in the past one month.

Lodha Developers Ltd fell 6.98% to Rs 1342.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22490 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd shed 6.48% to Rs 1462.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32922 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tata Steel receives affirmation in issuer rating and outlook from Moody's

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Lodha Developers Ltd counter

Hindalco Industries Ltd gains for fifth straight session

Board of Aditya Birla Real Estate approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

