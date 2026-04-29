Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

IKIO Technologies Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Aeroflex Neu Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2026.

IKIO Technologies Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Aeroflex Neu Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2026.

ABans Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 40.94 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8577 shares in the past one month.

 

IKIO Technologies Ltd soared 15.50% to Rs 171.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7715 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 14.41% to Rs 18.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2393 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Neu Ltd advanced 14.00% to Rs 89.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 680 shares in the past one month.

Greenply Industries Ltd jumped 13.70% to Rs 290.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8914 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shyam Metalics gains after unveiling Rs 2,700 crore expansion roadmap

Shyam Metalics gains after unveiling Rs 2,700 crore expansion roadmap

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rupee slides to one-week low as oil prices soar

Rupee slides to one-week low as oil prices soar

Sensex jumps 910 pts; realty shares rally

Sensex jumps 910 pts; realty shares rally

Yen holds ground as rate hike voices grow loud

Yen holds ground as rate hike voices grow loud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayHindustan Unilever Results PreviewDelhi Weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance