ABans Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IKIO Technologies Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Aeroflex Neu Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2026.

IKIO Technologies Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd, Aeroflex Neu Ltd and Greenply Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 April 2026.

ABans Enterprises Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 40.94 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8577 shares in the past one month.

IKIO Technologies Ltd soared 15.50% to Rs 171.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7715 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd surged 14.41% to Rs 18.02. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2393 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Neu Ltd advanced 14.00% to Rs 89.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 680 shares in the past one month.

Greenply Industries Ltd jumped 13.70% to Rs 290.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8914 shares in the past one month.